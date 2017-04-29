And Then There were Two

Phyllis Fitzgerald needs two more interviews with a Junction City area veteran on their service with the 1st Infantry Division.

Fitzgerald has been working on a series of 100 veteran’s stories in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the Big Red One. “There is not really a deadline on it. I’ll put it in a final product by the end of this month of May. I’m actually in the process of getting a complete pack of all the stories put together.”

Fitzgerald is hopeful those stories will be be presented to the 100 veterans by the June 22nd MAC breakfast. Of course, those veterans are invited to be in attendance. If you have a veteran to nominate you can contact Phyllis Fitzgerald at 307-1472.