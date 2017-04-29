Lady Jays Capture First Place at Seaman Track Meet

More than 20 teams competed in the Carmen L. Welch Invitational at Seaman High School Friday. At the end of the competition the Junction City Lady Jays captured first place in the girls team standings with 89 points followed by Manhattan with 79.

Top Lady Jay results included:

–Ayi-lissa Dotson 1st place high jump 5-2:00

–Kienna Newman, 1st place 100 meter hurdles 15.08 and 4th place 300 meter hurdles 49.25

–Amaya Booker, 1st place 100 meter dash 12.34 and 1st place 200 meter dash 25.69

–Alana Kramer, 2nd place 300 meter hurdles 47.93

–4 x 100 relay team of Shamya Banks, Kienna Newman, Lyric Holman and Amaya Booker 1st place 48.98

–Lyric Holman, 4th place 200 meter dash 26.07

The Junction City Blue Jays finished 10th in the team standings with 27 points. Shawnee Mission Northwest won the team title with 81 points.

Highlights for the Blue Jay boys included:

–Jaylene Brime, triple jump 1st place, 44-3:00

–4 x 100 relay team of Charles Winchester, Izayiah Moore, Jalen Brooks and Antonio Porter 3rd place 43.76

–Jacob Lovell, 7th place 1600 meter run 4:38.91 and 9th place in 3200 meter run 10:12.64