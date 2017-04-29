Registration for Business Expo begins May 1st

Tuesday, August 29th is the Business Expo in Heritage Park, sponsored by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Registration for businesses and other organizations opens on Monday, May 1st for Chamber members. There is no cost for chamber members to register.

Non-members in the Junction City/Geary County area may begin registering on June 1st for $50; those interested in a booth that non-members outside Geary County are $200.

Participation is on a first come, first served basis – there are 100 registrations available. If the event is moved to the Municipal building due to weather, the first 50 are guaranteed a spot.

For more information or to register on Monday, May 1st visit: http://www.junctioncitychamber.org/business-expo

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce contact Kaitlin McGuire at 762-2632 or by email at kaitlin.mcguire@jcacc.org.