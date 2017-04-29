Travis Kohlrus elected to Eagle Board of Directors

HAYS-Eagle Communications, Inc. announces the election of Travis Kohlrus to the company’s board of directors.

Kohlrus has been General Manager of Eagle’s Broadband division since January 2012 and has worked in the telecommunications and customer service industry for over 20 years.

“Travis’ considerable experience combined with his knowledge of the broadband industry will benefit the board greatly as we continue the growth and expansion of our employee-owned company,” said Eagle Communications president Gary Shorman.

“We are excited to have him further involved in our corporate governance.”

Prior to joining Eagle Communications in 2003, Kohlrus spent seven years working for Sykes Enterprises Inc. as a Senior Client Services Manager. He directed customer service and support for many Fortune 500 companies, managed over $10 million in annual revenue, and over 300 customer service agents.

Kohlrus is the current president of the Ellis Alliance and the Ellis Industrial Development Corporation boards. He is a graduate of both Leadership Hays and Leadership Kansas.

He has served as chair of the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce and is a founding advisory council member of the Hays Area Young Professionals.

Kohlrus volunteered time as a big brother for the local Big Brother and Big Sisters chapter for 11 years.

He previously served as former Campaign Chair and President of the United Way of Ellis County and is also active in Gideon’s International.

He currently serves on the board of the Nebraska Cable Communications Association.

Travis and his wife Susie have two children Tanner, 12 and MaKenzie, 9.

In addition to Kohlrus, the board elected Ken Braun elected as Director Emeritus and Eagle Communications President Gary Shorman was appointed Vice Chairman.

Eagle Communications, Inc. is a Kansas-based Broadband Services and Media Company with more than 285 Employee-Owners. The company operates 28 radio stations in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri, as well as cable TV systems in 59 Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado communities. The company also offers e-business solutions, web hosting, telephone service, high-speed internet, and wireless internet in most service areas.