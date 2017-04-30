Chapman Track and Field Results

Girls:
Lindsey Anderson – 2nd 1600M 5:51.67, 3rd 800M 2:35.58
Madeline Elliott – 5th 3200M 10:03.54
Schailynne Huber – 1st High Jump 5’ 0”
McKenna Kirkpatrick – 3rd Triple Jump 33’ 2.5”, 4th Discus 98’ 10”, 5th 800M 2:38.22
Ninti Little – 1st Long Jump 16’ 7.5”, 1st 100M 12.45, 1st 200M 26.96
4×800 (Madison Smith, McKenna Kirkpatrick, Madeline Elliott, Lindsey Anderson) 1st 10:30.64
Team Placing – 2nd
Boys:
Tanner Hettenbach – 2nd Javelin 166’ 2”, 4th Shot 45’
Robert Litzinger – 4th Long Jump 19’ 4.75”, 5th 200M 24.56
Aaron Modrow – 2nd 1600M 4:51.17, 2nd 3200M 10:27.77
Jeremy Rodgers – 4th 3200M 10:53.9, 5th 1600M 5:10.48
Mitchell Tiller – 3rd Pole Vault 12’
Anthony Wasylk – 1st 800M 2:04.95
Malik Watkins – 3rd 300M Hurdles 44.24, 5th High Jump 5’ 10”
Team Placing – 4th