Official Statement from USD 475 on Heavy Impact Aid Payment

JUNCTION CITY, KAN. – Geary County Schools USD 475 is ending the week with good news regarding the expected Heavy Impact Aid payment which was delayed last month. District officials expected this payment to be made during the summer months, however, the anticipated initial payment of $11.8 million was transferred to USD 475 today.

“This is a huge step forward and will allow us to bring this bond issue to the community for a vote with the knowledge that the money we anticipated in March, for the proposed new Junction City High School, is now in the bank.” – Superintendent of Schools Dr. Corbin Witt.

This most recent Heavy Impact Aid payment will be combined with the over $28 million in Heavy Impact Aid funds that USD 475 has saved for use on large-scale projects such as the proposed new Junction City High School (pending a community vote, which is required in order to leverage State funds).