Some Geary County Rural Residents Could See Reduction in Homeowners Insurance Costs

The Geary County Rural Fire Department has been notified that the Fire Rating Classification for the rural area of the county protected by the Rural Fire Department will change effective August 1st. The result is that many rural residents will see a reduction in their homeowners insurance cost up to 15% to 20%.

According to Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges those residents who reside within five miles of the main county fire station at 236 East 8th street, Spring Valley Fire Station at 1019 South Spring Valley Road and the Milford Township Station at 3500 Pleasant View Drive are the main homeowners who see the reduction in insurance costs. Each of those fire stations houses a structure fire pumper. Businesses in the same areas will also a reduction in their rates.

This past December a representative from the Insurance Services Office visited Geary County and reviewed all aspects of the fire department including the type of fire fighting equipment, firefighter training, 911 call and dispatch area and water supply to rural hydrants. Each item is awarded points, which when totaled give a community their ISO rating.

Geary County was last rated in the late 1990’s. Since then three structural fire pumpers were added to the fleet, the 911 Center was updated and necessary equipment was installed. Training of the firefighters and record keeping was implemented.

Information about the insurance reclassification will be given to the insurance companies by ISO.