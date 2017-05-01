2017 KS Cowboy Poetry Contest Begins with regional contests and ends with finals at the FHDC

“We invite current and aspiring cowboy poets to enter our regional contests,” said poetry
contest chair Ron Wilson of the Lazy T Ranch near Manhattan. “The top three qualifiers
at each regional contest can advance to the finals which will be held at the Flint Hills
Discovery Center in Manhattan on June 9.”
Qualifying contests will be held as follows: Saturday, May 6, 4:30 p.m., Prairie Rose
Chuckwagon Supper, 15231 SW Parallel Street, Benton; and Friday, May 19, 7 p.m.,
Rollin ‘Red’ Vandever Memorial Park, home of the “Wilson County Old Iron Club,”
10392 Jade Road, Fredonia.
To enter, contestants should go to www.cowboypoetrycontest.com to print out an entry
form. Contestants can recite a serious poem, humorous poem or both. Awards will be
presented in both categories. The finals will be free and open to the public at the
Discovery Center on Friday, June 9, 2017 on the night before the Symphony in the Flint
Hills.
“We are excited that the Symphony is in nearby Geary County this year,” Wilson said.
“We are also pleased to have a new and improved website for the contest.”
There is no admission charge and the public is invited to attend all of these events.
State champions at the finals will receive the Saddlejack Bradrick Award, the coveted
Governor’s Buckle, discounts and gift certificates from leading western wear stores, and two tickets to the Symphony in the Flint Hills plus an opportunity to present their poems
in the story circle after the symphony. In addition, the state winners will be invited to
compete in the National Cowboy Poetry Rodeo. It is not necessary to go through the
state contest to enter the national rodeo because anyone can enter the National
Cowboy Poetry Rodeo directly, but the Kansas winners will have their entry fees paid by
the Kansas contest.
For more information or to enter a regional contest, go to www.cowboypoetrycontest.com.
State contest committee members include: Orin Friesen, President, Kansas Chapter of
Western Music Association, Benton; Jeff Davidson, Eureka; Brad Hamilton, Hoyt; Geff
Dawson, Alma and Ron Wilson, Manhattan.