April closes out with Kansas gas prices moving downward

May 1, 2017– Kansas is in the top ten for largest weekly declines in gas prices as well as ranked number 10 for least expensive gas price average in the nation. Wichita is the 51st lowest metro in the nation. The premium difference motorists in Kansas are paying over last year is starting to contract. Some areas are in the single digit percentage difference.

The high/low around the state: St. Francis-2.44/Iola-$2.01

Gas prices have dropped slowly on the week. Today’s national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.39, a three cents drop from one week ago; however, it is an increase of nine cents over last month and 18 cents more than this time last year. One year ago, the country was experiencing higher consumer demand and prices were increasing. Fast forward to today, consumers are still experiencing higher gas prices over last year due to the OPEC agreement, but we are not seeing substantial increases at the pump due to increased gasoline inventories and low demand across the country.

today last week last month last year Change over last year National $2.39 $2.42 $2.32 $2.21 8% Kansas $2.22 $2.26 $2.12 $1.99 12% Emporia $2.20 $2.22 $2.14 $2.02 9% Garden City $2.28 $2.27 $2.13 $2.00 14% Hays $2.31 $2.34 $2.14 $1.98 17% KCK $2.27 $2.31 $2.13 $2.00 14% Lawrence $2.28 $2.35 $2.15 $2.02 13% Manhattan $2.13 $2.21 $2.19 $1.98 8% Pittsburg $2.15 $2.18 $2.15 $1.88 14% Salina $2.19 $2.25 $2.11 $1.90 15% Topeka $2.26 $2.27 $2.10 $1.96 15% Wichita $2.21 $2.26 $2.15 $2.02 9%

Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country

State Current Avg Rank today Missouri $2.10 2 Oklahoma $2.18 7 Kansas $2.22 10 Colorado $2.35 27 Nebraska $2.33 25