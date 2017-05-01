Celebration of Teaching Banquet Set for Monday Evening

A 1992 graduate of Junction City High School, Shante Moore, will be the keynote speaker for the 13th annual 2017 Celebration of Teaching Banquet in USD 475.

Margie Pinaire, with the Geary Community Schools Foundation said this year’s event will be held on Monday evening at the Courtyard by Marriott convention center in Junction City. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the Junction City High School Jazz Band will perform until the banquet begins at 6 p.m.

Shante Moore came to Junction City in the 6th grade, attending Westwood Elementary School. He attended Fort Riley Junior High and graduated from Junction City High School in 1992. He received his undergraduate degree in Political Science from Kansas State University in 1996 and his Master of Science degree from Georgetown University’s Foreign Service Program in 2000.

During the 1990’s Moore was named a Ronald E. McNair Scholar, a Truman Scholar, a Fulbright Scholar in Paraguay and a Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellow. Moore joined the Foreign Service in 2000, serving as a Foreign Service officer in five successive overseas tours beginning in Kuwait, followed by Qatar, Kosovo, Nicaragua and Afghanistan. He currently serves as Deputy Director of the Office of Aviation Negotiations where he is responsible for advancing the U.S. Open Skies policy and negotiating bilateral and multilateral Open Skies agreements.

Shante has received numerous awards and honors. Most recently he and his wife were co-recipients of the 2016 Michael C. Holen Leaders-in-Residence Award from Kansas State University’s Mary Lynn and Warren Staley School of Leadership for their work in support of human rights and visibility of people of African descent.

The Celebration of Teaching Banquet is hosted by the Geary Community Schools Foundation with the assistance of local and area sponsors and donors. It is endorsed by the USD 475 Board of Education.