JCHS brings home 78 gold medals from KSHSAA State Solo & Ensemble Music Festival

Junction City High School students competed in the 2017 KSHSAA State Solo & Ensemble music festival on Saturday, April 29th.

JCHS students were entered in 34 events and earned 22 “1” ratings, bringing home a total of 78 gold medals.

Five out of 9 band soloists earned a “1” rating, 2 out of 3 orchestra soloists earned a “1”, 3 out of 4 vocal ensembles and 12 out of 14 vocal soloists earned a “1” as well.

The festival was held as Washburn Rural High School in Topeka.

Complete results below:

Band

Hannah Mancini, 1

William Osorio, 1

Janet Enamorado, 1

Brenden Andrew, 1

Darius Sparks, 1

Alexandria Frizzell, 3

Elian Perez-Lebron, 3

Charles Powell, 2

Band Ensemble

Allegretto Quartet, 3

Clarinet Choir, 2

Orchestra/String

Monica Savath, 2

Bailey Kappel, 2

Gregory Clasberry, 1

String Ensemble

Percussion ensemble, 2

Vocal

Megan Berry, 1

McKenna Brown, 1

Jaleel Dorval, 1

Mackenzie Haddix, 1

Nicholas Paradas, 1

Kevin Aprahamian, 2

Dominique Gann, 1

Isaac Williams, 1

Aubrey Hitchcock, 1

Jaedn Cooper, 2

Lauryn Strahl, 1

Isaiah Poulson, 1

Elizabeth Arneson, 1

Chloe Brass, 1

Vocal Ensemble

Junction City Lady Blues, 2

Junction City Chamber Men, 1

Junction City JC Singers, 1

Junction City Chamber Ladies, 1