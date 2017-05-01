JCHS brings home 78 gold medals from KSHSAA State Solo & Ensemble Music Festival

Junction City High School students competed in the 2017 KSHSAA State Solo & Ensemble music festival on Saturday, April 29th.
JCHS students were entered in 34 events and earned 22 “1” ratings, bringing home a total of 78 gold medals.
Five out of 9 band soloists earned a “1” rating, 2 out of 3 orchestra soloists earned a “1”, 3 out of 4 vocal ensembles and 12 out of 14 vocal soloists earned a “1” as well.
The festival was held as Washburn Rural High School in Topeka.
Complete results below:
Band
- Hannah Mancini, 1
- William Osorio, 1
- Janet Enamorado, 1
- Brenden Andrew, 1
- Darius Sparks, 1
- Alexandria Frizzell, 3
- Elian Perez-Lebron, 3
- Charles Powell, 2
Band Ensemble
- Allegretto Quartet, 3
- Clarinet Choir, 2
Orchestra/String
- Monica Savath, 2
- Bailey Kappel, 2
- Gregory Clasberry, 1
String Ensemble
- Percussion ensemble, 2
Vocal
- Megan Berry, 1
- McKenna Brown, 1
- Jaleel Dorval, 1
- Mackenzie Haddix, 1
- Nicholas Paradas, 1
- Kevin Aprahamian, 2
- Dominique Gann, 1
- Isaac Williams, 1
- Aubrey Hitchcock, 1
- Jaedn Cooper, 2
- Lauryn Strahl, 1
- Isaiah Poulson, 1
- Elizabeth Arneson, 1
- Chloe Brass, 1
Vocal Ensemble
- Junction City Lady Blues, 2
- Junction City Chamber Men, 1
- Junction City JC Singers, 1
- Junction City Chamber Ladies, 1