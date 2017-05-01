JC Post

JCHS brings home 78 gold medals from KSHSAA State Solo & Ensemble Music Festival

choirJunction City High School students competed in the 2017 KSHSAA State Solo & Ensemble music festival on Saturday, April 29th.

JCHS students were entered in 34 events and earned 22 “1” ratings, bringing home a total of 78 gold medals.

Five out of 9 band soloists earned a “1” rating, 2 out of 3 orchestra soloists earned a “1”, 3 out of 4 vocal ensembles and 12 out of 14 vocal soloists earned a “1” as well.

The festival was held as Washburn Rural High School in Topeka.

Complete results below:

Band

  • Hannah Mancini, 1
  • William Osorio, 1
  • Janet Enamorado, 1
  • Brenden Andrew, 1
  • Darius Sparks, 1
  • Alexandria Frizzell, 3
  • Elian Perez-Lebron, 3
  • Charles Powell, 2

Band Ensemble

  • Allegretto Quartet, 3
  • Clarinet Choir, 2

Orchestra/String

  • Monica Savath, 2
  • Bailey Kappel, 2
  • Gregory Clasberry, 1

String Ensemble

  • Percussion ensemble, 2

Vocal

  • Megan Berry, 1
  • McKenna Brown, 1
  • Jaleel Dorval, 1
  • Mackenzie Haddix, 1
  • Nicholas Paradas, 1
  • Kevin Aprahamian, 2
  • Dominique Gann, 1
  • Isaac Williams, 1
  • Aubrey Hitchcock, 1
  • Jaedn Cooper, 2
  • Lauryn Strahl, 1
  • Isaiah Poulson, 1
  • Elizabeth Arneson, 1
  • Chloe Brass, 1

Vocal Ensemble

  • Junction City Lady Blues, 2
  • Junction City Chamber Men, 1
  • Junction City JC Singers, 1
  • Junction City Chamber Ladies, 1