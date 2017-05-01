KSU Officials Watching the Legislature

Could there be a reversal of some previous budget cuts and the possibility of a two-percent faculty and staff pay raise at K-State.

The wrapup session of the Kansas legislature begins today ( Monday ).

At K-State the University President Richard Myers noted some thought has been given to restoring some previous cuts and giving faculty a two-percent raise. “But we don’t know if any of that is going to come true. When they ( Legislature ) come back we’ll hear how it goes. And they’re going to have to have some kind of…apparently…a tax package because tax revenue projections are not going to meet the budget expectations.”

Myers added remains optimistic. “I think the legislators in Topeka want to do the right thing in terms of higher education. They realize the importance of higher education to the state to the region. This is kind of what fuels our state in many ways, all this talent. So I think they’re going to do the right thing.”