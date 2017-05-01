Obituaries – May 1, 2017

Theodore Laven, age 83 of Junction City, KS, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2017 at Valley View Senior Living Life.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 10 am. at The First Christian Church, 1429 St. Mary’s Rd., Junction City, KS, with Pastor Ronnie Roberts officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the memorial service. Inurnment will be immediately following the service at Highland Cemetery in Junction City.

Memorials may be directed to Geary County Healthcare Foundation, First Christian Church, or Osakis Lutheran Church.

