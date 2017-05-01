Police: Kansas woman jailed for attempt to cash forged checks

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect on fraud charges.

On Thursday, Shelby Brummer, 24, Salina, cashed a check for $1,755 at the Sunflower Bank on South Ninth in Salina, according to Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

The check was allegedly forged to her from Luray Housing Authority.

Brummer returned the following day, attempting to cash another check from the same company, this time for $1,962.

The bank had flagged the previous check and called Salina Police when they received the second, according to Forrester. Police arrested Brummer at the bank.

She was also in possession of methamphetamines, according to police.

Authorities expect an additional arrest will be made following an investigation.