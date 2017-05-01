Sen. Moran Statement on NIH Research Investment

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today issued the following statement applauding the inclusion of $2 billion in NIH funding in the FY2017 omnibus bill:

“Funding for the National Institutes of Health is absolutely essential to investing in the next generation of Americans. The priority we place on NIH research now has the capacity to save millions of lives long into the future. This $2 billion increase assists our nation’s top researchers in finding ground-breaking discoveries, including new treatments and cures for diseases, which makes our healthcare system more effective and efficient while also lowering overall healthcare costs.”