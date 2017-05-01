‘The Gatsby’, JCHS Prom 2017

Prom at Junction City High School is this Saturday, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Junction City.

This year’s theme – The Gatsby.

Kate Harmison, JCHS Activities Coordinator and Freshman Success Academy Assistant Principal, said the students and sponsors are excited to have the prom at the Marriott.

“They have tried to alternate every two years between having it on post, and then having it at the Marriott,” said Harmison. “We had [prom] on post for the last two years, so we decided to bring it back to the Marriott in town; [we are] hoping to increase our numbers and obviously get the public a little more involved.”

Ahead of the prom on Saturday, there will be a public viewing from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm for parents and others to see the hard work the students put into the Gatsby theme.

“The Junior Class had to do a lot of fundraising, we tried to keep the price down as much as possible and the Marriott has been willing to work with us; but the students in the Junior Class did all of the fundraising for the prom,” said Harmison.

The decor will be primarily black and gold, with a sophisticated feel in trying to stay true to the “Gatsby” theme.

“The Junior Class and it’s sponsors worked really hard to do this for our students, and it’s all fundraised money that the students have raised,” said Harmison. “We appreciate the community’s support for [the Juniors] to do this for their peers.”

Junior Class sponsors include Roxanne Whaley and Barbara Savant.

The prom is from 8:00 pm until 11:30 pm on Saturday, May 6 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Junction City.