2nd Kansas man enters plea in Christmas Eve stabbing death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A second defendant who took part in a fatal attack on a man whose body was found in a Wichita suburb has pleaded guilty to amended charges.

According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Jose Antonio Rojas will be sentenced June 15 for aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Court records show he pleaded guilty Monday before has was to be tried on more severe counts of first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated kidnapping.

The Wichita Eagle reports Rojas is one of five people arrested in connection with the December, 24, 2015 death of 42-year-old Moises Arias-Aranda. Authorities have said Arias-Aranda was lured to a residence in Wichita because a friend claimed he had raped someone. He was beaten, strangled and stabbed nearly 40 times.

Arias-Aranda was discovered dead in an SUV in Park City with electrical cords wrapped around his feet and hands.