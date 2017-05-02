Blue Jay Tennis Team Finishes Seventh at Centennial League Tournament

The Junction City Blue Jay boys tennis team finished seventh out of ten teams in the Centennial League Tournament at the Topeka Kossover courts on Monday.

Guido Greco and Mason Richards teamed up in doubles to be the highest place finisher for the Blue Jays, as they earned an eighth place finish, going 3-3 on the day. Jordan Bailey went 4-2 in singles and earned ninth place.

The overall team title went to Manhattan followed by Topeka West and Washburn Rural.

The Blue Jays will compete in a 6A Regional Tennis Tournament on Saturday at Wichita East High School.