Celebrity basketball game and block party to bring big names to Junction City

Terrell Owens, Allen Iverson, Sam Riddle, Travis Kelce – these are just a few of the big name celebrities that will be on Fort Riley this June.

They are all coming as part of a My Mil Deals fundraiser for the Fort Riley MWR – which includes a celebrity basketball game to feature the All Army basketball team and block party event in Junction City.

My Mil Deals representative Chris Thorne attended the City Commission meeting, where commissioners ultimately gave approval to Coyote’s Saloon to host a 7th Street block party in conjunction with the event. The event required City approval in the form of a Special Event Permit to sell alcoholic beverages at beer tents within the block party.

“The event would start at 7:00 pm, Sam Riddle would go on at 10:00 pm and we’d have a couple of other things going on,” said Thorne.

The 7th Street block party would serve as the official after party concert of the celebrity basketball game. Some of the celebrities participating in the game include Sam Riddle, Allen Iverson and Terrell Owens, as well as a former Lady Vol basketball player turned Victoria’s Secret model. The Kansas City Chiefs are also sending a group of players to include Travis Kelce, to support the celebrity basketball game and attend the after party festivities, according to Thorne.

Other details for the block party event are still being worked out.

“We’re looking at the event being here, to keep soldiers here,” said Thorne. “[One thing] we are actually looking to do, with [Junction City] being so close to the base is hire some type of shuttle service…for young soldiers, if we made it easier with a shuttle bus that’s running on a constant basis getting them on and off post – it would get more people coming out and it can cut down on the possible DUIs.”

According to Thorne, the block party will be billed as a full concert with tickets to go on sale for $10. The basketball game will be held in Manhattan.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the game, block party and other festivities will be donated to the MWR.

An official announcement on the block party, celebrity basketball game and other activities planned for the weekend of June 2nd is scheduled for Thursday, June 4th.

Check back with JC Post for updates.