Geary County Awarded Federal Funds Under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program

Geary County has been chosen to receive $7,627 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

According to United Way Executive Director Nichole Mader the selection was made by a national board chaired FEMA and consists of representatives from multiple organizations ranging from the American Red Cross to the Salvation Army.

A local board will determine how the money will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The board, which will be comprised of a county commissioner, plus representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Jewish Congregation of Manhattan, Salvation Army, United Way and others is responsible for recommending agencies to receive the funds and any additional money made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and / or shelter programs, and if they are private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Geary County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with the Food Pantry, Junction City Caring Place and Open Door participating.