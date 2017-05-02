Healthcare Foundation Announces New Board of Directors

NEWS RELEASE

The Geary Community Healthcare Foundation has announced the election of four new members to the Board of Directors.

New members who were elected at the annual meeting of the Board of Directors on April 17th are: Terry Heldstab, Sue Kollhoff, Leon Osbourn, and Sam Steiner.

New Officers of the Corporation for 2017-2018 are: Chairman: John D. Kovac, MD; Vice-Chairman: Mary Kay Stauffer; Secretary: Cecil Aska; Treasurer: Allen Dinkel; Past-Chairman: Willie Thornberg and Geary Community Hospital CEO Joseph Stratton, DBA.

The remaining members of the Board of Directors are: Victor Davis, Bryan Locke, Teran Naccarato MD, Richard Rook, Kendall Schoenrock and Rhonda Sharp.

The purpose of the Healthcare Foundation is to raise funds to support healthcare needs in the community, and particularly at Geary Community Hospital.