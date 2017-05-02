Jared Morris – Next Band Director at JCHS

Jared Morris has been introduced to JC Post as the next band director at Junction City High School. He will succeed T. J. Taylor, who is retiring following the current school year.

Morris is originally from Utah, where he taught a high school band program at Timpanogos in Orem, Utah for seven years. The past two years he has been working on a Master’s degree in music education in Cincinnati. “And my wife has been working on a doctorate in oboe performance, also at the University of Cincinnati. She was just recently hired to be the oboe and music theory professor at Kansas State. When she got that job then I started looking for work in this area, and was thrilled to find out about the Junction City High School position.”

Morris will begin directing the JCHS Marching Band during the Sundown Salute parade in July. “We’ll do band camp and leadership camp in July. Of course when the school year starts we’ll be doing marching band.”

T.J. Taylor is retiring after 36 years in music education.