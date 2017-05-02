Larger aircraft to begin operating at MHK on Friday

(Manhattan, Kan.) — Manhattan Regional Airport will celebrate the arrival of larger aircraft with a customer appreciation event Friday.

ExpressJet Airlines announced earlier this year it would begin operating out of MHK with planes generally seating 65 passengers and additional amenities. The larger aircraft are expected for MHK’s three daily flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth. Additional overhead and cargo space, more legroom and in-flight Wi-Fi are among the amenities. A customer appreciation event is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the airport terminal to celebrate the first plane’s arrival.

“We’re excited to see the new planes begin service and meet our customers’ needs for more space,” said Airport Director Jesse Romo.

Daily flights to Chicago will be maintained with SkyWest’s 50-passenger planes. Manhattan Regional Airport in December fully opened an expanded terminal, which was built to accommodate expanded air travel in the Flint Hills region.