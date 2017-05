The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported the arrest of two men from East Bend, North Carolina, Ezekiel Cochrane and Nathaniel Norwood III, on Interstate 70, mile marker 309 on suspicion of Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. That location is about 11 miles east of Junction City.

The arrests were reported at 2:05 p.m. on Monday.