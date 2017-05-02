Two Arrested on I-70

The Junction City Police Department has reported the arrest of two Wamego residents on I-70 westbound at mile marker 296 at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the JCPD Jesse Cole Webber, 26, Wamego was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamines and Transporting Open Container. Billy James Lightfoot, 31, Wamego, was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Mehamphetamines, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Transporting an Open Container and Expired Driver’s License.