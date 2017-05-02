VIDEO: Chairman Moran Convenes Hearing on Preventing Veteran Suicide

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans’ Affairs and Related Agencies – convened the subcommittee’s second hearing of the 115th Congress last week to address how Congress, the Department of Veterans Affairs and community partners can work together to meet the needs of veterans in crisis.

“We must make certain no veteran feels abandoned by the country they served when they make the brave decision to seek mental healthcare services,” Chairman Moran said. “Congress must better understand how to support the Department, the Department should seek assistance from community partners and embrace the helpful findings of outside experts, and veterans’ support groups must be vocal about the needs of in-crisis veterans and their families. I hope this hearing helps bring us together to end veteran suicide – even one suicide is too many.”

Witnesses included:

Dr. Carolyn M. Clancy, M.D.

Veterans Health Administration Deputy Undersecretary for Health for Organizational Excellence

Veterans Health Administration Deputy Undersecretary for Health for Organizational Excellence Dr. Harold S. Kudler, M.D.

Veterans Health Administration Chief Consultant for Mental Health Services

Veterans Health Administration Chief Consultant for Mental Health Services Stephanie A. Davis, Ph.D.

Veterans Health Administration VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System

Suicide Prevention Coordinator and Staff Psychologist

Veterans Health Administration VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System Suicide Prevention Coordinator and Staff Psychologist Melissa D. Jarboe

Military Veteran Project Chief Executive Officer

Military Veteran Project Chief Executive Officer The Honorable Michael L. Missal

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Inspector General

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Inspector General Rajeev Ramchand, Ph.D.

Rand Corporation Senior Behavioral Scientist

Click here to watch the hearing.