Abilene Named One of the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit

The Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has announced that Abilene, Kansas was recently named one of the “20 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2017” by Smithsonian Magazine.

“Abilene has a vibrant and diverse tourism economy and we’re excited for our community, businesses and attractions to be recognized on the national level,” Julie Roller, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Director, said.

Abilene’s Trails, Rails & Tales, Dickinson County Heritage Center, Old Abilene Town, Central Kansas Free Fair, Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home, Seelye Mansion, Greyhound Hall of Fame, Three One One, Mr. K’s Farmhouse and Brookville Hotel were all mentioned in the article.

However, it’s important to note this is not Abilene’s first time on this special list.

Abilene was also recognized in 2013.

“Abilene has a long-standing reputation as a tourism community. This recognition validates the ongoing work of Abilene’s tourism industry partners and leaders,” Roller said.

Click here to view the full article from Smithsonian Magazine.