All-American Rejects, Eli Young Band to perform at Victory Fest

Eli Young Band and All-American Rejects are amongst the headline performers for Victory Fest 2017.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 19th at the Marshall Army Airfield on Fort Riley.

David Roudybush, MWR Director at Fort Riley, said that Victory Fest will be an all day festival on August 19th.

“We’ll start off the day with some family friendly events as well as a car and bike show; but we will have some different things out there like henna tattoos, hair braiding, some carnival games,” said Roudybush. “Then we’ll sort of shift into some local bands and then we’ll get into some large name recognized entertainment that will go throughout the rest of the evening, and then we’ll cap off the celebration with a fireworks show.”

Other acts performing on the main stage include The Charlie Daniels Band and Lit. Local artists and the USO Troupe will perform on a second stage.

Tickets for DOD ID card holders, students and Veterans are $25 in advance and $35 at the gate; non-Affiliated civilians are $35 in advance, $45 at the gate. Children 5 to 12 are $10 with an adult ticket purchase, children under 4 are free.

There is a family and friends rate for 4 tickets via advanced purchase only for $80 for DOD ID card holders, students and Veterans; the same package is available for civilians for $120.

Volunteers, sponsors and additional vendors are needed; for more information contact:

Volunteers: 239-4920

Corporate Sponsors: 239-3733

Vendors: 239-5771

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/rileymwr/.