Chapman Track and Field Results from Minneapolis Meet

Girls Varsity Division:
Lindsey Anderson – 1st 1600M 5:53.46, 2nd 800M 2:29.38
Madeline Elliott – 1st 3200M 13:19
Schailynne Huber – 2nd High Jump 4’ 10”
McKenna Kirkpatrick – 1st Triple Jump 33’ 10”
Ninti Little – 1st Long Jump 17’ 11”, 1st 100M 12.35, 1st 200M 26.31
4×800 (McKenna Kirkpatrick, Madeline Elliott, Grace Scales, Lindsey Anderson) 1st 10:47.25
4×100 (Lauren Hill, Lina Shelley, Schailynne Huber, Grace Wells) 4th 57.94
Team Placing: 3rd
Girls JV Division:
Jordyn Hubley – 4th Shot Put 27’ 4”
Grace Scales – 1st 800M 2:55
Lina Shelley – 2nd Pole Vault 7’ 1”, 3rd High Jump 4’ 2”
Boys Varsity Divison:
Kevin Dickenson – 5th Pole Vault 11’ 1”
Tanner Hettenbach – 1st Shot Put 46’ 7.5”, 1st Javelin 157’ 5”
Robert Litzinger – 1st Long Jump 20’ 7.75”, 1st 400M 52.65, 3rd 200M 23.55
Aaron Modrow – 3rd 1600M 4:45.44, 5th 800M 2:11.98
Jeremy Rodgers – 3rd 3200M 11:11.66, 5th 1600M 4:58.4
Mitchell Tiller – 3rd Pole Vault 12’ 1”, 6th Javelin 138’ 5”
Malik Watkins – 1st 200M 22.89, 3rd High Jump 5’ 10”, 2nd 300M Hurdles 42.34
Team Placing: 2nd
Boys JV Division:
Deven Backman – 3rd Pole Vault 8’ 7”
Trey York – 1st 1600M 5:19.51, 2nd 3200M 12:02.07
Michelle Elliott – Chapman Head Coach