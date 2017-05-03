Fort Riley Combined Graduation Ceremony Scheduled in Manhattan

Graduates of on-post higher-learning institutions will be recognized in a

ceremony scheduled May 25.

WHAT: Combined Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, May 25 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. 3rd Street, Manhattan, Kansas

WHO: 180+ graduates; families, friends, supporters

WHY: Annual commencement ceremony for graduates of on-post

higher-learning institutions

– Barton Community College

– Central Michigan University

– Central Texas College

– Hutchinson Community College

– Kansas State University

– Southwestern College

– University of Mary

– Upper Iowa University

– Various distance learning colleges

The Combined Graduation Ceremony is hosted by Fort Riley Education Services

and:

. Honors and shows support for those who have accomplished a personal

standard of excellence

. Inspires soldiers, family members and Army civilians to continue

pursuing higher education

. Helps people understand the many educational opportunities available

to them at Fort Riley

. Emphasizes the importance of continuing education

Graduates (service members, family members, civilian employees) will walk in the ceremony and receive their respective certificate or associate’s, bachelors or master’s degree. The event is open to the public (friends,

families, co-workers). Representatives from each university will confer degrees and award diplomas to their respective graduates. Historically, the Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division commanding general delivers the

commencement address and assists in handing out diplomas. This year, it will be Fort Riley and 1st ID Acting Senior Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick Frank.