Military vs. Celebrity Basketball Game: Freedom Celebrity Shootout

PRESS RELEASE

Junction City, KS: Thursday, 5/4 at DICK’S Sporting Goods in Manhattan, Mymildeals, inc, and Flint Hills Auto Group will hold a press conference, to announce the Military vs. Celebrity Basketball game at the Landon Arena in the Kansas Expo Centre on June 3, 2017, sponsored by DICK’s Sporting Goods.

The basketball game will benefit services for Active Duty Military in the Fort Riley Area, and is part of the “Freedom Celebrity Shootout” – a weekend celebration that honors the men & women of the 1st Infantry Division “The Big Red One” past and present.

The double-header basketball games pit teams from Active Duty military against movie, entertainment and sports celebrities; including actor Brian White from Hit TV Shows Scandal & Chicago Fire, Fashion Model Melody Rae, former K-State player and Coach Shalee Lehning, the Salina Saints semi-professional basketball team, actor Gabriel Chavarria Lead-role in the upcoming “War for the Planet of the Apes” and others.

Attendees will also enjoy performances by country sensation Sam Riddle, Actor & Artist Torion Sellers and the Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders.

A block party in Junction City will be at the completion of the game.

The event is being hosted by Kansas City Chiefs Ambassador – Former NFL Linebacker Anthony Davis.

Expected attendees of the press conference include: Fashion Model Melody Rae, Kansas City Chiefs Ambassador Anthony Davis, Eric Marshall; Senior Community Marketing Manager for Dick’s Sporting Goods, Joe Bowers; Operating Partner at Flint Hills Auto Group, Jason C. Lafasciano; Commissioner for Central US Military Basketball League, Darryl Dunbar; Fort Riley Post Basketball Coach and others.