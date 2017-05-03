Small plane headed to Manhattan crashed in a rural Kansas field

OLATHE, Kan.— Authorities say a small plane has crashed near a Kansas City suburb but only one of the four people aboard was hurt.

Officials indicated the flight was headed to Manhattan.

The crash happened Tuesday in a farm field near the New Century Airport in Johnson County, Kansas. The injured person suffered a head laceration.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol the plane, a 1964 Mooney, was piloted by Larry Simpson, 71, Stuart Florida. Three passengers on board identified as Sunantha Simpson, 59, Jill Simpson, 62, and Richard Simpson, 67, were all from Stuart, Florida as well. KHP reported that Richard Simpson went to Overland Park Regional Hospital.

After climbing to a height of 1,000 feet the plane experienced engine failure, the pilot found a safe place and landed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.