The Burning Numbers

Thousands of grassland acres in Geary County were burned during the recent spring burns.

Geary County Commission Chairman Ben Bennett said in the month of April there were 264 burn permits issued. “81,598 acres were torched by prescribed burning to continue to preserve the Flint Hills.

The annual burning of grassland helps prevent the growth of cedar trees in the tallgrass prairie.

Commissioners received an update on fire numbers on Monday.

Bennett also reported that a year ago at this time the Rural Fire Department had been called out on 74 fires. This year the total is 57.