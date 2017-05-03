Veterans Parking Spaces to be unveiled Thursday

New Veterans parking spaces will be unveiled this week in Junction City.

Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald said there will be four signs placed in City-owned parking lots.

“We’re going to put two of them in the parking lot that’s at the corner of 6th and Washington – as a reference point, the Little Caesar’s parking lot area – and then one north of our Municipal building here in our City parking lot, and also one out at Rathert Field,” said Fitzgerald.

A small ceremony for the unveiling of the signs will take place on Thursday.

“We’re expecting the Garrison Commander from Fort Riley to be attendance; I’ve invited the VFW, the Legion, and really all community members that want to come out and be a part of that small token of our appreciation for our Veterans,” said Fitzgerald.

The ceremony will begin at 1:00 at the City lot on the corner of 6th St. and Washington St. in Junction City.

The public is invited to attend.