Wakefield Bomber Results at Tescott Invitational Track Meet

3rd Boys Shot Put Brian VonHoltz 43’ 04”
3rd Boys Discus Jacob Judy 124’ 11”
2nd Boys Triple Jump Chris Hardin 38’ 08”
1st Boys Pole Vault Cody Pollman 11’ 00”
4th Dalton Murray 8’ 06”
5th Kaleb White 8’ 00”
3rd Boys 100 Run Sammy Finnegan 11.81
3rd Boys 200 Run Chris Hardin 24.27
6th Boys 300 Hurdles Ashton Pickering 45.26
3rd Boys 800 Run Johnathan Bowen 2:11.74
2nd Boys 1600 Run Johnathan Bowen 4:48.78
3rd Boys 3200 Run Dalton Murray 11:40.94
4th Boys 4×100 Relay Jordan Colglazier 47.22
Sammy Finnegan
Ashton Pickering
Chris Hardin
3rd Boys 4×400 Relay Sammy Finnegan 3:47.47
Kirk Iseli
Chris Hardin
Jordan Colglazier
3rd Boys 4×800 Relay Kevin Jackson 9:23.02
Jeff Thompson
Kirk Iseli
Dalton Murray
Boys’ Team Results
1st Solomon 98 Points
2nd Wakefield 85 Points
3rd Central Plains 73 Points
4th Rock Hills 60 Points
5th Ell-Saline 55 Points
6th Wilson 48 Points
7th Pike Valley 46 Points
8th Sylvan Unified 23 Points
9th Goessel 20 Points
10th White City 16 Points
11th Tescott 13 Points
12th CSW High School 9 Points
13th Lincoln 8 Points
14th Southern Cloud 4 Points
Girls’ results:
1st Girls Pole Vault Katie Brady 7’ 00”
3rd Victoria Hernandez 5’ 00”
3rd Girls 100 Run Joanna Wright 13.41
6th Girls 200 Run Kenzy Barrett 28.57
1st Girls 300 Hurdles Dakota Swader 50.27
1st Girls 4×100 Relay Dakota Swader 54.59
Joanna Wright
Victoria Hernandez
Kenzy Barrett
3rd Girls 4×400 Relay Kenzy Barrett 4:39.25
Joanna Wright
Victoria Hernandez
Dakota Swader
Girls’ Team Results:
1st Goessel 94 Points
2nd Central Plains 73 Points
3rd Sylvan Unified 70 Points
4th Rock Hills 55 Points
5th Ell-Saline 51 Points
6th Wakefield 49 Points
7th Solomon 44 Points
8th Pike Valley 39 Points
9th Tescott 25 Points
10th Lincoln 24 Points
11th White City 18 Points
12th Natoma 5 Points
13th Southern Cloud 1 Point