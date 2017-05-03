JC Post

Wakefield Bomber Results at Tescott Invitational Track Meet

bombersBoys’ Results:

 

3rd Boys Shot Put         Brian VonHoltz                43’ 04”

 

3rd Boys Discus            Jacob Judy                    124’ 11”

 

2nd Boys Triple Jump    Chris Hardin                    38’ 08”

 

1st   Boys Pole Vault       Cody Pollman                11’ 00”

4th                               Dalton Murray                8’ 06”

5th                               Kaleb White                   8’ 00”

 

3rd Boys 100 Run         Sammy Finnegan            11.81

 

3rd Boys 200 Run         Chris Hardin                  24.27

 

6th   Boys 300 Hurdles    Ashton Pickering            45.26

 

3rd Boys 800 Run         Johnathan Bowen           2:11.74

 

2nd Boys 1600 Run       Johnathan Bowen           4:48.78

 

3rd Boys 3200 Run          Dalton Murray                11:40.94

 

4th   Boys 4×100 Relay    Jordan Colglazier            47.22

                                    Sammy Finnegan

                                    Ashton Pickering

                                    Chris Hardin

 

3rd Boys 4×400 Relay    Sammy Finnegan            3:47.47

                                    Kirk Iseli

                                    Chris Hardin

                                    Jordan Colglazier

 

3rd  Boys 4×800 Relay    Kevin Jackson                9:23.02

                                    Jeff Thompson

                                    Kirk Iseli

                                    Dalton Murray

 

 

 

Boys’ Team Results

 

1st    Solomon                       98 Points

2nd   Wakefield                      85 Points

3rd   Central Plains                 73 Points

4th    Rock Hills                      60 Points

5th    Ell-Saline                       55 Points

6th    Wilson                          48 Points

7th    Pike Valley                    46 Points

8th    Sylvan Unified                23 Points

9th    Goessel                         20 Points

10th White City                      16 Points

11th Tescott                          13 Points

12th CSW High School            9 Points

13th Lincoln                          8 Points

14th Southern Cloud              4 Points

 

Girls’ results:

 

1st    Girls Pole Vault       Katie Brady                    7’ 00”

3rd                               Victoria Hernandez         5’ 00”

 

3rd   Girls 100 Run         Joanna Wright        13.41

 

6th    Girls 200 Run         Kenzy Barrett          28.57

 

1st    Girls 300 Hurdles    Dakota Swader        50.27

 

 

 

1st    Girls 4×100 Relay    Dakota Swader        54.59

                                    Joanna Wright

                                    Victoria Hernandez

                                    Kenzy Barrett

 

3rd   Girls 4×400 Relay    Kenzy Barrett          4:39.25

                                    Joanna Wright

                                    Victoria Hernandez

                                    Dakota Swader

 

Girls’ Team Results:

 

1st    Goessel                  94 Points

2nd   Central Plains          73 Points

3rd   Sylvan Unified           70 Points

4th    Rock Hills                55 Points

5th    Ell-Saline                 51 Points

6th    Wakefield                49 Points

7th    Solomon                 44 Points

8th    Pike Valley              39 Points

9th    Tescott                   25 Points

10th  Lincoln                   24 Points

11th  White City              18 Points

12th  Natoma                  5  Points

13th  Southern Cloud       1  Point