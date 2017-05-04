Blue Jays Ninth in JCHS Golf Invitational

The Junction City Blue Jays produced a team score of 357 to finish ninth out of 15 teams in the JCHS Golf Invitational Thursday at Rolling Meadows Golf Course.

Blue Jay coach Tim Hickert said Logan Roether shot a round of 80 and Tyler Gromlovits an 81 to lead Junction City. Both finished just outside of the top ten medalists.

Hickert noted Roether had a three hole stretch where he went double bogey, triple bogey, double bogey. “So that 80 is very impressive.”

Washburn Rural won the team title with a total score of 311. They were followed by Lawrence Free State at 315 and Manhattan 319.

Earlier this week Junction City finished fourth place in the Centennial League Tournament. Manhattan captured first place for the first time since Manhattan and Junction City were accepted into the league.