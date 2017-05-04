Chamber CEO endorses Sundown Salute

Dennis Beson, Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, has released a statement endorsing the Sundown Salute festivities in Junction City.

His full statement can be read below:

Dear Chamber and Community Member,

I am writing today to inform you that after a good deal of observation and communication with the new group of committed volunteers heading Sundown Salute, I am making a personal endorsement for the continuation and support of this event.

Sundown Salute has been a Junction City / Geary County tradition for 44 years and I believe it is an important part of who we are as a community.

I have been holding back my endorsement until I felt satisfied with the new committee and the plans for the event. I feel confident in saying that this committee has evaluated all facets of the festival (and organization) and have made some very difficult but good decisions in simplifying the overall event plans. They have established a realistic budget that will pay all of this year’s cost as well as attempting to make reparations with any venders that were still outstanding from last year.

I am encouraging you to assist in any way you can. The Convention and Visitors Bureau a division of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will be contributing $5000 again to this event. Currently, there are several levels of financial sponsorship available starting at $500 and up.

This being the 100th year anniversary of the military there will be a special concert with the military “rock” band and parade appearance of the First Division Band along with many other great events.

I have volunteered to join the committee and assist in helping with the sponsorship portion of this event and we definitely need as much assistance as possible.

If you would like to assist through sponsorship or donation (or volunteer) I welcome your call or emails.

Thank you for any support you can give this year.

Sincerely,

Dennis Beson

President and CEO

Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce