Charges filed against 3 teens after break-in at Kansas high school

NEMAHA COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Nemaha County are investigating three teen suspects after a break-in at a Kansas High School.

charges were filed in district court against

Marcus Andrew Jackman, 18, Grant Alan Meyer, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with Burglary, Felony Criminal Damage to Property, Theft and Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor in Nemaha County District Court, according to a media release from County Attorney Brad Lippert.

These charges result from the April 15, break-in at the Sabetha High School during which property was both damaged and stolen, according to the Sabetha Police Department.

All three were released on $10,800 bond, according to Lippert.