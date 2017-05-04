JC Post

Court to reconsider death penalty for one of the most notorious crimes in the state

3 Comments

Reginald and Jonathan Carr

JOHN HANNA, Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court is considering for a second time whether to spare two brothers from being executed for four murders in what became known as “the Wichita massacre.”

The justices were hearing arguments from attorneys Thursday in the cases of Jonathan and Reginald Carr.

They were convicted of dozens of crimes against five people in December 2000 that ended with the victims being shot in a field. One woman survived.

The crimes were among the most notorious in the state since the 1959 slayings of a western Kansas family that inspired the book “In Cold Blood.”

The Kansas court overturned the death sentences in July 2014 and cited flaws in their joint trial and sentencing hearing. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Kansas court’s rulings and forced another review.

  • Chuck Moss

    They should have been executed years ago. They were guilty period. By the way who is paying their attorneys since they were just plain street thugs with a criminal past and no cash. Go check their history in prison for more details, they have a page after page of prison violations

    • Grim Reaper

      What is wrong with this state? Yes, they should have been executed already!

    • the taxpayer

      Chucky, The Kansas Supreme Court saved the Carr Bro’s remember? and we Kansan’s had a chance to vote them out last Nov, but you were in favor of retaining them to prove some stupid political statement to Governor Brownback. Good job Chucky! The Justices that saved the Carr Bro’s were; Hon. Marla J. Luckert, Hon. Lawton R. Nuss, Chief Justice; Hon. Carol A. Beier. Hon. Dan Biles, Hon. Eric S. Rosen, Hon. Lee A. Johnson