Friends of Animals Pet Fair and Walk for Life, Saturday May 6th

The Friends of Animals will host a Pet Fair and Walk for Life on Saturday, May 6th.

The event will be held at the Geary County/4H Senior Citizens Center at 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd. in Junction City.

Admission is $2 per person, children under 5 are free. The admission cost includes lunch.

Events begin at 9:00 and last until 1:30 pm including:

Low Cost Vaccination Clinic by the Animal Care Clinic, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm, Shots $10, heartworm test $15, Microchip $25

Walk for Life on Rescue Road, 9:00 am – 10:30 am, $15 fee includes a goody bag

Vendor booths, 9:00 am – 1:30 pm (something for entire family, and pets to enjoy)

Silent Auction, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Raffles and Games, 9:00 am – 1:30 pm

Selfie Booth, 9:00 am – 1:30 pm, FREE

Kentucky Derby Friends of Animals Style, 11:00 am, $2 Entry fee (line up pets in side by side lanes with owners on opposite end cheering their pet to victory)

Pooch Pie Eating Contest, 11:30 am, $2 entry fee (fastest pie eater wins)

Big Splash – Sheriff Tony Wolf, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm, 3 shots for $5 Sure shots, $20 (dunk tank)

Tennis Ball Lottery, 12:00 pm, $5 per ball, 3 balls for $10 (every ball is a winner)

All of the proceeds will benefit homeless, neglected and abused animals.

For more information contact Sally Mayes at 238-8751.