Friends of Animals Pet Fair and Walk for Life, Saturday May 6th

The Friends of Animals will host a Pet Fair and Walk for Life on Saturday, May 6th.
The event will be held at the Geary County/4H Senior Citizens Center at 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd. in Junction City.
Admission is $2 per person, children under 5 are free. The admission cost includes lunch.
Events begin at 9:00 and last until 1:30 pm including:
- Low Cost Vaccination Clinic by the Animal Care Clinic, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm, Shots $10, heartworm test $15, Microchip $25
- Walk for Life on Rescue Road, 9:00 am – 10:30 am, $15 fee includes a goody bag
- Vendor booths, 9:00 am – 1:30 pm (something for entire family, and pets to enjoy)
- Silent Auction, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
- Raffles and Games, 9:00 am – 1:30 pm
- Selfie Booth, 9:00 am – 1:30 pm, FREE
- Kentucky Derby Friends of Animals Style, 11:00 am, $2 Entry fee (line up pets in side by side lanes with owners on opposite end cheering their pet to victory)
- Pooch Pie Eating Contest, 11:30 am, $2 entry fee (fastest pie eater wins)
- Big Splash – Sheriff Tony Wolf, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm, 3 shots for $5 Sure shots, $20 (dunk tank)
- Tennis Ball Lottery, 12:00 pm, $5 per ball, 3 balls for $10 (every ball is a winner)
All of the proceeds will benefit homeless, neglected and abused animals.
For more information contact Sally Mayes at 238-8751.