JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Geary County Thursday Booking Photos

by 1 Comment

All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos.

 

Darla Deckert, Outside warrant ( 6 counts ),  ( Photo unavailable ), Arrested 5/3

This information is not criminal history. All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. JC Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@salinapost.com

  • ALaube

    A lot of white people on here John. No KKKomments?