Lunch and Learn: Hire a Veteran, Friday May 5

The next Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn will be on Friday, May 5th at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

The event will be from 11:45 am until 1:00 pm in the Community Room of the library at 230 W. 7th Street.

Pack your own lunch and join the Chamber for a Lunch and Learn workshop focused on hiring Veterans.

Featured speakers/presenters are: Crystal Bryant-kearns, USO Fort Riley; Tasha Jones, Employment Readiness at ACS Fort Riley; Glenwood McLaurin, SFL-TAp at Fort Riley; Jo Brunner, Kansas Works.

This event is free for chamber members; non members/future members are $5.

For more information visit www.jcacc.org or call 762-2632 to RSVP.