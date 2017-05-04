Milford Lake Celebrating 50 Years in August

Milford Lake will celebrate it’s 50th Anniversary this August.

Bill Whitworth, Corps of Engineers Project Manager spoke with JC Post about the history of the lake.

“Like many lakes, Milford was established as a flood risk mitigation; but through all the partnerships that we have along the lake – Kansas Wildlife and Parks, the Marinas and so forth – they provide value that’s far in excess of what the monetary savings from the flood damage that we’re preventing,” said Whitworth. “The 50th Anniversary is as much about the partnerships that enhance the quality of life for everybody in the region.”

There will be a formal dedication of the lake on August 12th near the site where it was first dedicated in 1967.

“The dedication itself with the plaque unveiling would be early in the morning on the 12th followed by the Float Your Boat competition,” said Whitworth. “The dedication will be on East Rolling Hills and then we’ll move below the dam for the other activities.”

There will bike races, food, educational exhibits and family fun planned throughout the day.

Whitworth noted that the dedication site will be very near the original site when the lake was first dedicated in 1967.