Obituaries – May 04, 2017

Brandon Michael Stroda, 39, of Junction City, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on May 2, 2017.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 5, 2017, from 6:00 pm. to 8:00 pm. at the First Presbyterian Church. A Candlelight Vigil Service will follow immediately after the visitation at Heritage Park.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Sue Trei-Conrad officiating. Private family burial will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorials be designated to The Brandon M. Stroda Revocable Trust for the Braedon and Braxton Stroda Scholarship Fund and to The Team Stroda Foundation for inspiring individuals and community enhancement.

