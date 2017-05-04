Summer Picnic Program, FREE lunches for local youth

Geary County has the highest rate of food insecurity in the state at 19.1 percent with the state average at 14 percent.

The Summer Picnic program is one way that the community is working to address that food insecurity issue.

Marty Rumbold, Summer Picnic Coordinator, said one in five children in Geary County are food insecure.

“Food insecure means that children have limited or uncertain access to food,” said Rumbold.

Free lunches will be available at multiple locations this summer for children aged 0 to 18.

Fifth Street Playground Park, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, the First Presbyterian Church, Regency trailer park, and the Grandview Plaza Community Center are all locations where children can grab free lunch this summer.

The lunches will be offered from noon to 1:00 pm from May 30th to July 28th. There is no signup or registration required.

“Although we really want to target the kids who don’t have access to food, it is open to all children under the age of 18,” said Rumboldt.