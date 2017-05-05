Chapman Track and Field Results from Wamego Invitational

Girls:
Lindsey Anderson – 1st 800M 2:31.23, 1st 1600M 5:59.57
Madeline Elliott – 4th 800M 2:45.42
Schailynne Huber – 2nd High Jump 4’ 10”
McKenna Kirkpatrick – 3rd Triple Jump 33’ 3”, 2nd Long Jump 15’ 11.5”, 3rd 800M 2:40.17
Ninti Little – 1st Long Jump 17’ 5”, 1st 100M 12.25, 1st 200M 25.81
Grace Scales – 3rd 1600M 3rd 6:14
4×800 (Madison Smith, McKenna Kirkpatrick, Madeline Elliott, Lindsey Anderson) 1st 10:20.68
4×100 (Lauren Hill, Lina Shelley, Schailynne Huber, Grace Wells) 4th 57.27
Team Placing – 3rd
Boys:
Shaun Blocker – 1st 400M 52.72
Kevin Dickenson – 3rd Pole Vault 11’ 6”
Tanner Hettenbach – 1st Javelin 153’ 3”
Aaron Modrow – 1st 3200M 10:23.75, 3rd 1600M 4:43.66
Jeremy Rodgers – 5th 3200M 11:03.33
Mitchell Tiller – 2nd Pole Vault 12’ 0”
Anthony Wasylk – 1st 800M 2:03.15
Malik Watkins – 1st High Jump 5’ 9”, 1st 300M Hurdles 42.06, 1st 200M 23.16
4×100 (Anthony Wasylk, Tanner Hettenbach, Malik Watkins, Mitchell Tiller) 2nd 45.79
Team Placing – 3rd