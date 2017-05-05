Geary County Landlords Association meeting May 8th

The Geary County Landlords Association will meet on Monday, May 8th at the Caldwell Bankers Fort Riley Rental Office located at 522 N. Eisenhower in Junction City.

The meeting is scheduled for 11:30 am with lunch to be served. 2017 dues will also be paid at the meeting.

Mark Karmann of the Junction City Code Department will be the guest speaker with a presentation to begin shortly after noon. Those in attendance will be able to ask questions pertaining to City codes.

To RSVP contact Gary Olds at 785-236-6537.