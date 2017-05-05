KS Big Brothers, Big Sisters matching funds for all donations received today

Kansas Big Brothers and Big Sister (KSBBBS) has $1,000 ($500 for Riley and Geary County communities) of matching funds available for every new gift in any amount received today – Friday, May 5th.

Gifts made to the program by the end of business today will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

This opportunity will benefit programs in Junction City and Manhattan. If you would like to make a donation, please call KSBBBS at 785-776-9575.

There is no minimum donation amount. Even a $5 donation will be doubled!

Credit/Debit Card Donations designated to Riley County can be made at https://www.4kidsake.org/RileyCounty/Donate

Credit/Debit Card Donations designated to Geary County can be made at

https://www.4kidsake.org/Geary-County/Donate