Military Spouse Appreciation Events at Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, KS – To honor the sacrifices and contributions made by military spouses, Fort Riley has planned a number of events leading up to National Military Spouse Appreciation Day on Friday, May 12th.
Military spouses are invited to the following activities:
- Monday, May 8th, 9:00 am; Guided tour of the 1st Infantry Division Museum
- Tuesday, May 9th, 9:00 am; Sip n Chat sponsored by the USO at Army Community Service
- Thursday, May 11th, 6:00 pm to 9:00pm; Spouses; night at Custer Hill Bowling Center
- Friday, May 12th, 10:00 am to noon; Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Riley’s Conference Center
For more information call 239-9435.