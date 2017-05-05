JC Post

Military Spouse Appreciation Events at Fort Riley

fort riley plainFORT RILEY, KS – To honor the sacrifices and contributions made by military spouses, Fort Riley has planned a number of events leading up to National Military Spouse Appreciation Day on Friday, May 12th.

Military spouses are invited to the following activities:

  • Monday, May 8th, 9:00 am; Guided tour of the 1st Infantry Division Museum
  • Tuesday, May 9th, 9:00 am; Sip n Chat sponsored by the USO at Army Community Service
  • Thursday, May 11th, 6:00 pm to 9:00pm; Spouses; night at Custer Hill Bowling Center
  • Friday, May 12th, 10:00 am to noon; Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Riley’s Conference Center

For more information call 239-9435.

 