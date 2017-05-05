Missing 10-Year Old Girl in Junction City Found Safe!

UPDATE:

Junction City police have confirmed that a missing 10-year old girl, Azaylea Horton, Junction City has been located and is safe. She was not injured.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the search for the 10-year old girl.

———–

Junction City police are searching for a missing 10-year old girl, Azaylea Horton, Junction City. She is missing from 812 West 10th Street.

Azaylea is caucasian, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt and with no shoes. She is 4’11 inches tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds.

If you have information call the JCPD at 762-5912 or Crimestoppers in Junction City and Geary County at 785-762-TIPS.